Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MBOT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MBOT
- Market Cap$24.980m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MBOT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINUS59503A2042
Company Profile
Microbot Medical Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company. It specializes in research, design and development of next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies.