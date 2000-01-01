Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP)

North American company
Company Info - MCHP

  • Market Cap$15.900bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MCHP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5950171042

Company Profile

Microchip became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.Microchip Technology Inc develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor products used for a range of embedded control applications. It also provides license Flash-IP solutions.

