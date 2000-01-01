Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd (ASX:MAM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MAM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MAM
- Market CapAUD61.200m
- SymbolASX:MAM
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINAU0000004517
Company Profile
Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd is an asset management firm. It provides various funds such as Deep value fund, High income value microcap fund, Global value microcap fund and others.