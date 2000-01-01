Microlise Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:SAAS)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SAAS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SAAS

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:SAAS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLR8L223

Company Profile

Microlise Group PLC is a provider of transportation management solutions to enterprise customers. It automates and optimizes critical processes such as scheduling, routing, driver performance monitoring, and resource allocation, while providing valuable, actionable real-time data.

Latest SAAS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SAAS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .