Micropole (EURONEXT:MUN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MUN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MUN
- Market Cap€26.750m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MUN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0000077570
Company Profile
Micropole is a consulting and engineering company. It is a computer services group engaged in decision-making information systems and Internet applications. The company provides consulting, engineering and training services.Micropole is a computer services group engaged in decision-making information systems and Internet applications. It provides consulting, engineering and training services.