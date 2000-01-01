Microskin (EURONEXT:MLSKN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLSKN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLSKN
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLSKN
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINGB00B92JR174
Company Profile
Microskin PLC provides products for the treatment of skin related conditions such as vitiligo, birthmarks, burns,eczema, lupus and keloid scarring.