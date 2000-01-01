Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)

North American company
Market Info - MVST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MVST

  • Market Cap$354.710m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MVST
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorElectrical Equipment & Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS59516C1062

Company Profile

Microvast Holdings Inc is a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. It is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery packs.

