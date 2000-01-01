Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)
North American company
Company Info - MVST
- Market Cap$354.710m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MVST
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorElectrical Equipment & Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS59516C1062
Company Profile
Microvast Holdings Inc is a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. It is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery packs.