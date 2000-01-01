Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:MVIS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MVIS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MVIS
- Market Cap$79.170m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MVIS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINUS5949603048
Company Profile
Microvision Inc is engaged in developing its proprietary PicoP display technology. Its technology can be used to create high-resolution miniature laser display and imaging engines.