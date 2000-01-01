Mid Industry Capital (MTA:MIC)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MIC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MIC

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolMTA:MIC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004166762

Company Profile

Mid Industry Capital is an investment company which is engaged in the acquisition of shares in small and medium-sized entities, and in the industrial sector and services, in order to enhance its growth and profitability.

Latest MIC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .