Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MAX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MAX
- Market CapCAD154.170m
- SymbolTSE:MAX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA59562B1013
Company Profile
Midas Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in acquisition and exploration and development of its Stibnite Gold Project located in Idaho, United States.