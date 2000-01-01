Midas Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1021)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1021
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1021
- Market CapHKD5.699bn
- SymbolSEHK:1021
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- Currency
- ISINSG1P73919000
Company Profile
Midas Holdings Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of aluminum alloy extrusion products, which are primarily used in China's passenger rail transportation sector. The products are also used for train projects in several other countries.