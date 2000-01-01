Company Profile

Midas Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of aluminum alloy extrusion products. These products are primarily used in the passenger rail transportation sector of China; however, the group also exports its products to Europe, the Americas, and other parts of Asia for various train projects. Midas is also a certified supplier to some of the top global train manufacturers, including Alstom, Siemens, and Changchun Bombardier.