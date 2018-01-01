Midas Minerals Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:MM1) Share Price

MM1
Midas Minerals Ltd Ordinary Shares
APAC company
Basic Material
Other Precious Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Midas Minerals Ltd is an emerging mineral exploration company focused on advancing projects in the highly prospective Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia. Its primary focus is gold however, the Weebo project is also prospective for nickel and the Challa project has potential for platinoids, copper, nickel, base metals, silver, and lithium.
Symbol
ASX:MM1
ISIN
AU0000166142
Currency
AUD
