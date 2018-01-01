Interactive Investor
Midas Minerals Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:MM1) Share Price

MM1

Midas Minerals Ltd Ordinary Shares

APAC company

Basic Material

Other Precious Metals & Mining

Company Profile

Midas Minerals Ltd is an emerging mineral exploration company focused on advancing projects in the highly prospective Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia. Its primary focus is gold however, the Weebo project is also prospective for nickel and the Challa project has potential for platinoids, copper, nickel, base metals, silver, and lithium.

ASX:MM1

AU0000166142

AUD

