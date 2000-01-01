Middle Island Resources Ltd (ASX:MDIDA)
- SymbolASX:MDIDA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINAU000000MDI5
Middle Island Resources Ltd operates as a gold exploration and development company in Australia and West Africa. It holds an interest in the Reo project located in Burkina Faso and Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia.Middle Island Resources Ltd is a gold mining and exploration company. Its projects include The Reo Project in Burkina Faso and Sandstone Gold project in Western Australia.