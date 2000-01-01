Midland Exploration Inc (TSX:MD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MD

  • Market CapCAD54.880m
  • SymbolTSX:MD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA59751U1003

Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc is a mining and exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. Its projects include Adam, James Bay Gold, Casault, Laflamme, Samson, Gatineau Zinc, Ytterby REE and others.

Latest MD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .