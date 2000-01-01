Midland Exploration Inc (TSX:MD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MD
- Market CapCAD54.880m
- SymbolTSX:MD
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA59751U1003
Company Profile
Midland Exploration Inc is a mining and exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. Its projects include Adam, James Bay Gold, Casault, Laflamme, Samson, Gatineau Zinc, Ytterby REE and others.