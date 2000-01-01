Company Profile

Midland Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company engages in property agency businesses for residential, commercial and industrial properties and shops, and other businesses which mainly include property leasing, immigration consultancy services, and mortgage referral services in Hong Kong, the PRC, and Macau. Its segment includes Property agency consisting of Residential properties, and Commercial and industrial properties and shops and Others. Majority of the revenue is derived from the Residential Properties.