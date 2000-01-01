Midland IC&I Ltd (SEHK:459)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 459
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 459
- Market CapHKD196.780m
- SymbolSEHK:459
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG6103P1182
Company Profile
Midland IC&I Ltd is engaged in providing property agency services in respect of commercial and industrial properties and shops in Hong Kong. The company derives revenue from agency fee and rental income.