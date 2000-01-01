Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MSBI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MSBI
- Market Cap$710.630m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MSBI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS5977421057
Company Profile
Midland States Bancorp Inc through its subsidiary provides traditional community banking and other complementary financial services, including commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, merchant services and prime consumer lending.