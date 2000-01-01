Company Profile

Midsona AB is a consumer goods company. It markets and sells health foods, sports nutrition, superfood, dietary supplements,and cold remedies. Its products are within three categories: organic products, healthfoods and self care products. The firm markets and sells its products under Urtekram, Friggs, Dalblads, Naturdiet, Tri tolonen, Kung markatta, Helios and Miwana brand names. It operates in Sweden, Norway, and Finland.Midsona AB is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer healthcare products. The Company's product portfolio includes health food, hygiene and supplements, medical devices and natural remedies.