Midstates Petroleum Co Inc Shs Stock Settlement (NYSE:MPO)
Company Profile
Midstates Petroleum Co Inc is in the business of oil and natural gas exploration and production. The company focuses on the application of drilling and completion techniques in oil and liquid rich basins in the United States.