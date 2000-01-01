Midsummer AB (OMX:MIDS)
- ISINSE0011281757
Company Profile
Midsummer AB is a supplier of equipment for cost-effective manufacturing of CIGS thin film solar cells. The company manufactures solar panels which can be attached on any type of surfaces, such as, membrane roofs, portable power plants, marine installations, vehicle usage, landfill covers or other infrastructure projects.