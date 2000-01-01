Midway Ltd (ASX:MWY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MWY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MWY
- Market CapAUD169.430m
- SymbolASX:MWY
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MWY2
Company Profile
Midway Ltd is engaged in the production and export of wood fibre to producers of pulp, paper and associated products in China and Japan.