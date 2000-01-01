Midwich Group (LSE:MIDW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MIDW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MIDW
- Market Cap£487.040m
- SymbolLSE:MIDW
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYSXWW41
Company Profile
Midwich Group PLC provides audio visual and document solutions to the trade market with operations in the UK and Ireland, France, Germany and Australasia. It offers project support, case studies, credit facilities, marketing, rental, and IT services.