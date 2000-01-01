MIE Holdings Corp (SEHK:1555)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1555

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1555

  • Market CapHKD421.760m
  • SymbolSEHK:1555
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG611571061

Company Profile

MIE Holdings Corp is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and other petroleum products in the People's Republic of China.

Latest 1555 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .