Market Cap: HKD421.760m
Symbol: SEHK:1555
Industry: Energy
Sector: Oil & Gas E&P
ISIN: KYG611571061
Company Profile
MIE Holdings Corp is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and other petroleum products in the People's Republic of China.