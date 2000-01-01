Mighty Craft Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:MCL)

APAC company
Market Info - MCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MCL

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:MCL
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Brewers
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000115610

Company Profile

Mighty Craft Ltd is engaged in craft brewery and distillery businesses. The company provides beers, spirits, ready to serve drinks, and apple cider.

Latest MCL news

