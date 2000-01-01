Miko International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1247)

Market Info - 1247

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1247

  • Market CapHKD50.180m
  • SymbolSEHK:1247
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6117R1002

Company Profile

Miko International Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in the business of design, manufacture and sales of children apparel products. The company sells its product through whole sellers, distributors, and self-operated stores.

