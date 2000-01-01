Company Profile

Miko NV is involved in the business of producing and distributing coffee and plastic packaging. The company also manages its subsidiaries in European countries and Australia as well as sells its coffee concepts via independent distributors in countries across Europe and beyond. The firm has Coffee and Plastics business segments. The company generates the majority of its sales from the Coffee segment. It mainly operates in Belgium, England, Germany, New Zealand and France.Miko NV and its subsidiaries produce and distribute coffee and plastic products for the professional user. The Company's production facilities are located in Belgium and Poland. Its products are distributed mainly in Europe.