Company Profile

Mikron Holding AG operates in automation and machining systems that enable extremely precise and productive manufacturing processes. The group engages in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, and watchmaking industries. The business activities are operated through Mikron Machining and Automation segments. The Machining segment offers customized machining solutions for the manufacturing of complex high-precision components made of metal, such as turbocharger housings, injection nozzles, and ballpoint pen tips. The Mikron Automation segment manufactures customized automation solutions for assembly and testing of products. Geographically it has business presence in Switzerland, Europe, North America and others in the international market.Mikron Holding AG provides machining and automation solutions for the production of high-precision products. The Company operates in two divisions, Mikron Machining and Mikron Automation.