Mila Resources (LSE:MILA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MILA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MILA
- Market Cap£0.380m
- SymbolLSE:MILA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINGB00BD4FCK53
Company Profile
Mila Resources PLC is a natural resources sector focused company. It identifies potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development and production sector.