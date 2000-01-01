Milan Station Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1150)

Market Info - 1150

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1150

  • Market CapHKD59.400m
  • SymbolSEHK:1150
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG611701098

Company Profile

Milan Station Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in the retail of unused and second-hand luxury branded handbags and apparel products. The company operates its retails stores under the brand name of “Milan Station” and “France Station”.

