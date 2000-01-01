Milan Station Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1150)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1150
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1150
- Market CapHKD59.400m
- SymbolSEHK:1150
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG611701098
Company Profile
Milan Station Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in the retail of unused and second-hand luxury branded handbags and apparel products. The company operates its retails stores under the brand name of “Milan Station” and “France Station”.