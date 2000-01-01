Milestone Builder Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1667)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1667

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1667

  • Market CapHKD145.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:1667
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

Milestone Builder Holdings Ltd is engaged in the provision of building construction services; alteration, addition, fitting-out works and building services; and repair and restoration of historic buildings.

Latest 1667 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .