Millennial Lithium Corp (TSX:ML)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ML

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ML

  • Market CapCAD89.070m
  • SymbolTSX:ML
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA60040W1059

Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp is a Canada based exploration and development company. It is principally engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of lithium mineral properties and oil and gas resource interests.

Latest ML news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .