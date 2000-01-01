Millennium Pacific Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8147)

APAC company
Market Info - 8147

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8147

  • Market CapHKD62.430m
  • SymbolSEHK:8147
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorConsumer Electronics
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6169E1558

Company Profile

Millennium Pacific Group Holdings Ltd is a China-based company engaged in research and development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics. Its products consist GPS personal navigation devices, mobile internet devices and digital video recorders.

