Millennium Services Group Ltd (ASX:MIL)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD17.680m
  • SymbolASX:MIL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MIL8

Company Profile

Millennium Services Group Ltd provides cleaning, security and integrated services. The company offers services to shopping center, commercial property, and commonwealth and state government sectors.

