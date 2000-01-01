Millennium Services Group Ltd (ASX:MIL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MIL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MIL
- Market CapAUD17.680m
- SymbolASX:MIL
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MIL8
Company Profile
Millennium Services Group Ltd provides cleaning, security and integrated services. The company offers services to shopping center, commercial property, and commonwealth and state government sectors.