Miller Industries Inc. engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. The company produces wreckers, car carriers, and trailer bodies under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. The products are sold primarily in North America, Canada, and Mexico through independent distributors.Miller Industries Inc. is a manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. It products are marketed under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, and Chevron.