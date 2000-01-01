Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Company Info - MLR
- Market Cap$303.040m
- SymbolNYSE:MLR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS6005512040
Miller Industries Inc. engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. The company produces wreckers, car carriers, and trailer bodies under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. The products are sold primarily in North America, Canada, and Mexico through independent distributors.Miller Industries Inc. is a manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. It products are marketed under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, and Chevron.