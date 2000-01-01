Company Profile

Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less congested markets or in less developed countries primarily in Latin America. It also operates in Africa but has been selling out of African markets over the past couple years. Increasingly, it offers a converged package that may include fixed-line phone, broadband, and pay television in conjunction with wireless services.Millicom International Cellular SA is an international telecommunications and media company. It is engaged in providing digital lifestyle services in emerging markets, through mobile & fixed telephony, cable and broadband, internet.