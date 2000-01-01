Million Stars Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8093)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8093
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8093
- Market CapHKD123.900m
- SymbolSEHK:8093
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINKYG6129U1094
Company Profile
Million Stars Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of leather products.