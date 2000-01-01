Millstream Mines Ltd (TSX:MLM.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLM.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLM.H

  • Market CapCAD1.900m
  • SymbolTSX:MLM.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6009002032

Company Profile

Millstream Mines Ltd is a junior natural resource company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploring and evaluating resource properties. The company is also involved in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties.

Latest MLM.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .