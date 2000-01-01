Millstream Mines Ltd (TSX:MLM.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLM.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLM.H
- Market CapCAD1.900m
- SymbolTSX:MLM.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA6009002032
Company Profile
Millstream Mines Ltd is a junior natural resource company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploring and evaluating resource properties. The company is also involved in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties.