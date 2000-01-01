Minaean SP Construction Corp (TSX:MSP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MSP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MSP
- Market CapCAD2.910m
- SymbolTSX:MSP
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINCA60250V1022
Company Profile
Minaean SP Construction Corp is a Canada based general contracting company. It is engaged in the business of providing general contracting to the construction industry with a specialty in light gauge steel quick-build systems.