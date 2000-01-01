Minaurum Gold Inc (TSX:MGG)

North American company
Market Info - MGG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MGG

  • Market CapCAD118.810m
  • SymbolTSX:MGG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA60252Q1019

Company Profile

Minaurum Gold Inc is a regional explorer focusing on exploration and development of high-grade gold and silver projects in the Southern Sonora State, Oaxaca-Chiapas region and Guerrero Gold Belt.

