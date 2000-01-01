Company Profile

Minbos Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company operating in Australia that focuses on phosphate ores. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of low-cost mineral projects. The company operates in two segments namely Phosphate in Angola and rare earth minerals in Madagascar. The projects of the company include Ambato rare earth project and the Cabinda phosphate project.