Minco Capital Corp (TSX:MMM)
- Market CapCAD6.090m
- SymbolTSX:MMM
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA6025321036
Minco Gold Corp is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in exploration & evaluation of gold-dominant mineral properties & projects. It holds 13 Exploration Permits in China including Changkeng gold deposit, Longnan projects, and Gold Bull Mountain.