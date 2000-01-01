Company Profile

Minco Silver Corp is a Canadian based silver mining company. It is engaged in exploring, evaluating and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company has focused on Fuwan silver project. It is situated approximately 45 kilometers southwest of Guangzhou city, of Guangdong province. The property is adjacent to minco gold corporation's Changkeng gold property. It holds three exploration permits the luoke- jilinggang, the Guyegang-Sanyatang, and the Hecun.