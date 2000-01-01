Company Profile

Mincon Group PLC is an engineering company. The company is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products. It provides after sales support and service to customers through its network of sales and distribution companies in international markets. The majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of drilling equipment and other products that are manufactured by its manufacturing sites. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from Europe, Middle East, Africa and also has a presence in Ireland, America, and Australasia.