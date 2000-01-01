Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd develops, manufactures, markets and implements real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions. The company operates through providing integrated products and services segment. It offers solutions for various types of communication providers, including traditional wireline and wireless, voice over Internet Protocol, broadband IP network operators, cable operators and mobile virtual network operators. Its product lines include billing and customer care solutions for service providers, and call accounting and call management solutions for enterprises.