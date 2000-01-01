Company Profile

MIND Technology Inc provides technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The company has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Its Klein and Seamap units design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance sonar and seismic equipment.Mitcham Industries Inc provides equipment leasing, sales, and service to the seismic industry. The company operates in two business segments. The Marine Technology Products segment and Equipment Leasing.