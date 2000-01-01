Company Profile

Mindax Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in gold exploration and production company. It is focused on deposits characterised by higher grades of gold mineralisation. The projects of the company include Mt Forrest Project, Meekatharra North and Other Projects. Its segments are Gold (comprising the Meekatharra Project); and Iron Ore (comprising the Mt Forrest Project).