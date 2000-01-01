MindChamps PreSchool Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:CNE)

Market Info - CNE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNE

  • Market CapSGD109.930m
  • SymbolSGX:CNE
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1EA6000002

Company Profile

MindChamps PreSchool Ltd is a Singapore-based investment holding company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of childcare services. The company operates through three segments namely Education, Franchise, and Others.

