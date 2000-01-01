Mindoro Resources Ltd (TSX:MIO.H)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MIO.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MIO.H
- Market CapCAD1.490m
- SymbolTSX:MIO.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA6029131050
Company Profile
Mindoro Resources Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Philippines. The company explores for nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Agata nickel project located in the Surigao mining region on the island of Mindanao. The firm also holds a 75% interest and an option to acquire additional 25% interest in the Tapian San Francisco Copper-Gold Project, Mindanao; and a 75% interest in the Pan de Azucar Sulphur-Copper-Gold Project, Iloilo City.