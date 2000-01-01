Mindoro Resources Ltd (TSX:MIO.H)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MIO.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MIO.H

  • Market CapCAD1.490m
  • SymbolTSX:MIO.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6029131050

Company Profile

Mindoro Resources Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Philippines. The company explores for nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Agata nickel project located in the Surigao mining region on the island of Mindanao. The firm also holds a 75% interest and an option to acquire additional 25% interest in the Tapian San Francisco Copper-Gold Project, Mindanao; and a 75% interest in the Pan de Azucar Sulphur-Copper-Gold Project, Iloilo City.Mindoro Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Philippines. The company explores for nickel, copper, and gold deposits.

Latest MIO.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .