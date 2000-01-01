Company Profile

Mindoro Resources Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Philippines. The company explores for nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Agata nickel project located in the Surigao mining region on the island of Mindanao. The firm also holds a 75% interest and an option to acquire additional 25% interest in the Tapian San Francisco Copper-Gold Project, Mindanao; and a 75% interest in the Pan de Azucar Sulphur-Copper-Gold Project, Iloilo City.