Minds + Machines Group Ltd (LSE:MMX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MMX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MMX
- Market Cap£64.560m
- SymbolLSE:MMX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINVGG614091012
Company Profile
Minds + Machines Group Ltd operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services generating revenues across multiple business lines.